REDBLACKS sign a pair of defensive backs

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS continue to fine tune their roster ahead of training camp, adding American defensive backs Marloshawn Franklin and Vincent Calhoun.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS name Patrick Bourgon DBs coach

» REDBLACKS sign ’21 pick Matthew Derks, two others

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

Franklin, 25, joins the REDBLACKS after spending last year starring in the European League of Football with the Hamburg Sea Devils, recording 22 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in just six games. Franklin also spent the 2019 pre-season with the BC Lions and was signed by the Montreal Alouettes before the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign.

Calhoun, 23, comes to Ottawa via Michigan State, where he was the all-time leader in the school’s history with 49 career games started. He’s also ranked third all-time at the school with 196 career solo tackles.