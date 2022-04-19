Stamps re-sign DB Nick Statz

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national defensive back Nick Statz.

Statz played his rookie season with the Stamps in 2021 and made three special-teams tackles in 12 appearances. He was placed on the six-game injury list after leaving the Week 13 game against Ottawa with a shoulder issue.

“I look forward to seeing Nick on the field following his hard work in returning to full health,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “Nick has demonstrated an ability to contribute on special teams and I am anticipating his development as a defensive back to continue in 2022.”

“I’m super excited to be back with the team again this year,” said Statz. “We have a group of talented players and coaches that I am blessed to be a part of. Coming off my injury, I’ve worked extremely hard to get back for the 2022 season and I’m excited to bring a Grey Cup back home to Calgary.”

Selected by the Stampeders in the sixth round (55th overall) of the 2019 CFL draft, Statz attended training camp that year before returning for a final season with the University of Calgary Dinos.

Statz played alongside current Stamps teammate Colton Hunchak at Calgary’s Notre Dame High School.