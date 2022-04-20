Als sign American running back Jordan Scarlett

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the club has signed former Carolina Panthers running back Jordan Scarlett.

Scarlett (5’11”, 200 lb.) was drafted in the fifth round (154th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old then played nine games with the Panthers, prior to joining the Detroit Lions (2020) and Miami Dolphins (2021).

The Fort Lauderdale, FL native accumulated 1,857 yards on 344 carries in 35 games with the University of Florida Gators, while scoring 12 majors. He maintained an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. He also added 108 yards on 15 receptions. During his last collegiate season, he amassed a career-high 159 rushing yards in a spectacular 35-31 win against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

“We are happy that a player of Jordan’s caliber will be coming to Montreal. He is very talented and explosive. His addition will bring depth to an already talented backfield,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia.