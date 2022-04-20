Follow CFL

News April 20, 2022

DL Steven Richardson to miss significant time in 2022

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — BC Lions defensive lineman Steven Richardson will be out for a significant amount of time, according to Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

Campbell issued issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“Steven Richardson suffered a significant injury during a workout session last week while preparing for the season and will be out for a significant amount of time. He is already on the road to recovery and we hope to get him back for the stretch run of the season.”

Richardson signed with the Lions as a free agent earlier this year. Before heading to the Leos, the 26-year-old spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he recorded 38 defensive tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 25 regular-season contests.

Nicknamed “Stove,” the five-foot-11, 304-pound Richardson also recorded a pair of sacks in Winnipeg’s 108th Grey Cup victory over Hamilton last December, en route to winning his second ring in as many seasons with the Blue and Gold.

