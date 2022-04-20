DL Steven Richardson to miss significant time in 2022

VANCOUVER — BC Lions defensive lineman Steven Richardson will be out for a significant amount of time, according to Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

Campbell issued issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“Steven Richardson suffered a significant injury during a workout session last week while preparing for the season and will be out for a significant amount of time. He is already on the road to recovery and we hope to get him back for the stretch run of the season.”

RELATED

» View: 2022 CFL Schedule

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» Mock 1.0: What will the Lions do with their draft picks?

» 5 Things To Know: BC Lions

Richardson signed with the Lions as a free agent earlier this year. Before heading to the Leos, the 26-year-old spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he recorded 38 defensive tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 25 regular-season contests.

Nicknamed “Stove,” the five-foot-11, 304-pound Richardson also recorded a pair of sacks in Winnipeg’s 108th Grey Cup victory over Hamilton last December, en route to winning his second ring in as many seasons with the Blue and Gold.