Draft Rewind: Seven years of first rounders

TORONTO — First-round picks are a highly sought-after commodity in the Canadian Football League.

The individuals slated to go in the first round are always coveted by front offices, especially those that can fill roles to help with the ratio on a CFL roster. There’s also a chance for a squad to hit on the next big player to be produced from north of the border.

As the Edmonton Elks get set to pick first overall in a few weeks, CFL.ca looks back on the last seven years of first-round picks from across the league:

BC Lions

2021: DL Daniel Joseph (4)

2020: LB Jordan Williams (1)

2019: No first-round pick

2018: OL Peter Godber (3), DL Julien Laurent (7)

2017: WR Danny Vandervoort (3), DL Junior Luke (7)

2016: OL Charles Vaillancourt (5)

2015: DL Ese Mrabure (5)

Calgary Stampeders

2021: LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (8)

2020: DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (3)

2019: WR Hergy Mayala (8)

2018: OL Ryan Sceviour (8)

2017: DL Randy Colling (6)

2016: LB Alex Singleton (6)

2015: OL Karl Lavoie (9)

Edmonton Elks

2021: DL Cole Nelson (5)

2020: OL Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (4)

2019: DL Mathieu Betts (3)

2018: No first-round pick

2017: WR Nate Behar (5)

2016: WR Tevaun Smith (8)

2015: OL Danny Groulx (7)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2021: DB Nelson Lokombo (2)

2020: OL Mattland Riley (7)

2019: WR Justin McInnis (6)

2018: OL Dakoda Shepley (5)

2017: LB Cameron Judge (2)

2016: OL Josiah St. John (1)

2015: WR Nic Demski (6)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2021: OL Liam Dobson (3)

2020: No first round pick

2019: OL Drew Desjarlais (4), DE Jonathan Kongbo (5)

2018: No first-round pick

2017: DL Faith Ekakitie (1), OL Geoff Gray (8)

2016: No first-round pick

2015: OL Sukh Chungh (2)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2021: TE Jake Burt (1), LB Nick Cross (9)

2020: OL Coulter Woodmansey (5), DL Mason Bennett (8)

2019: OL Jesse Gibbon (2)

2018: WR Mark Chapman (1), OL Darius Ciraco (6)

2017: DL Connor McGough (4)

2016: OL Brandon Revenberg (3)

2015: No first-round pick

Montreal Alouettes

2021: No first round pick

2020: No first round pick

2019: Forfeited first-round pick (Picked OL Tyler Johnstone in 2018 Supplemental Draft)

2018: OL Trey Rutherford (2)

2017: No first-round pick

2016: OL Philippe Gagnon (2)

2015: LB Chris Ackie (4), OL Jacob Ruby (8)

Ottawa REDBLACKS

2021: LB Deshawn Stevens (6)

2020: LB Adam Auclair (6)

2019: OL Alex Fontana (7)

2018: OL Mark Korte (4)

2017: OL Evan Johnson (9)

2016: OL Jason Lauzon-Seguin (7)

2015: OL Alex Mateas (1)

Toronto Argonauts

2021: OL Peter Nicastro (7)

2020: WR Dejon Brissett (2), OL Theren Churchill (9)

2019: OL Shane Richards (1)

2018: OL Ryan Hunter (9)

2017: No first-round pick

2016: WR Brian Jones (4)

2015: OL Sean McEwen (3)