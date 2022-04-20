Draft Rewind: Seven years of first rounders

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Cfl & Covid-19
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- CFL Draft
- Fantasy
Follow CFL
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — First-round picks are a highly sought-after commodity in the Canadian Football League.
The individuals slated to go in the first round are always coveted by front offices, especially those that can fill roles to help with the ratio on a CFL roster. There’s also a chance for a squad to hit on the next big player to be produced from north of the border.
MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE
» View: 2022 CFL Draft order
» Mock 1.0: What will Edmonton do with the first overall pick?
» The Art of the Steal: 10 hidden Draft gems
As the Edmonton Elks get set to pick first overall in a few weeks, CFL.ca looks back on the last seven years of first-round picks from across the league:
2021: DL Daniel Joseph (4)
2020: LB Jordan Williams (1)
2019: No first-round pick
2018: OL Peter Godber (3), DL Julien Laurent (7)
2017: WR Danny Vandervoort (3), DL Junior Luke (7)
2016: OL Charles Vaillancourt (5)
2015: DL Ese Mrabure (5)
2021: LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (8)
2020: DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (3)
2019: WR Hergy Mayala (8)
2018: OL Ryan Sceviour (8)
2017: DL Randy Colling (6)
2016: LB Alex Singleton (6)
2015: OL Karl Lavoie (9)
2021: DL Cole Nelson (5)
2020: OL Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (4)
2019: DL Mathieu Betts (3)
2018: No first-round pick
2017: WR Nate Behar (5)
2016: WR Tevaun Smith (8)
2015: OL Danny Groulx (7)
2021: DB Nelson Lokombo (2)
2020: OL Mattland Riley (7)
2019: WR Justin McInnis (6)
2018: OL Dakoda Shepley (5)
2017: LB Cameron Judge (2)
2016: OL Josiah St. John (1)
2015: WR Nic Demski (6)
2021: OL Liam Dobson (3)
2020: No first round pick
2019: OL Drew Desjarlais (4), DE Jonathan Kongbo (5)
2018: No first-round pick
2017: DL Faith Ekakitie (1), OL Geoff Gray (8)
2016: No first-round pick
2015: OL Sukh Chungh (2)
2021: TE Jake Burt (1), LB Nick Cross (9)
2020: OL Coulter Woodmansey (5), DL Mason Bennett (8)
2019: OL Jesse Gibbon (2)
2018: WR Mark Chapman (1), OL Darius Ciraco (6)
2017: DL Connor McGough (4)
2016: OL Brandon Revenberg (3)
2015: No first-round pick
2021: No first round pick
2020: No first round pick
2019: Forfeited first-round pick (Picked OL Tyler Johnstone in 2018 Supplemental Draft)
2018: OL Trey Rutherford (2)
2017: No first-round pick
2016: OL Philippe Gagnon (2)
2015: LB Chris Ackie (4), OL Jacob Ruby (8)
2021: LB Deshawn Stevens (6)
2020: LB Adam Auclair (6)
2019: OL Alex Fontana (7)
2018: OL Mark Korte (4)
2017: OL Evan Johnson (9)
2016: OL Jason Lauzon-Seguin (7)
2015: OL Alex Mateas (1)
2021: OL Peter Nicastro (7)
2020: WR Dejon Brissett (2), OL Theren Churchill (9)
2019: OL Shane Richards (1)
2018: OL Ryan Hunter (9)
2017: No first-round pick
2016: WR Brian Jones (4)
2015: OL Sean McEwen (3)