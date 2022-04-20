Riders sign American LB Luke Holloway

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Luke Holloway, the team announced on Wednesday.

Holloway (6’2-223) spent five collegiate seasons (2015-19) at Idaho State playing in 29 games. Over his time as a Bengal, the California native made 91 total tackles. His standout campaign came in his senior year when he made 69 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, six-and-a-half sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one quarterback pressure.

RELATED

» View: 2022 CFL Schedule

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» Mock 1.0: What will the Riders do with their draft picks?

» Riders sign American DB TJ Morrison

He had a career-high 10 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against Southern Utah in the eighth week of the season and capped off his impressive year with All Big-Sky Conference honours.