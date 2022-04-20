Ticats sign American WR Anthony Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Anthony Johnson, the team announced on Wednesday.

Johnson, 27, most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2020-21), on their practice squad. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of Rock Hill, South Carolina also spent time in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019).

The University of Buffalo product spent three years with the Bulls (2016-18) but redshirted his first year on campus. Johnson played 23 games over his two seasons, registering 133 receptions for 2,367 yards and 25 touchdowns, earning back-to-back First Team All-MAC honours in 2017 and 2018. Johnson began his collegiate career at Butler Community College (2014) before transferring to Iowa Community College (2015), ultimately transferring to the University of Buffalo in 2016.