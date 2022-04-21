Deionte Knight: ‘I’m always looking to improve my craft’

TORONTO — Deionte Knight knows that there’s always work to be done.

As a football player, he’s always looking to get better and improve his game. That’s why he spends hours meticulously working on his technique, watching as much film as possible to learn and improve as he eyes the next step in his football career.

“The biggest part about my game is just my ability to grow,” Knight told CFL.ca at the CFL Combine presented by New Era last month. “I watch a lot of film, just watching technique, watching stance, and assignment and alignment stuff. I’m a huge film junky so I guess that’s the biggest part of my game, is that I’m always looking to improve.

“I’m always looking to improve my craft.”

Knight attended the CFL Combine last month, participating in the drills and hoping to make an impression on the scouts and GMs in attendance. The six-foot-three, 278-pounder hit 10 reps on the bench and ran a 5.07 40-yard dash. He also jumped a 32 inch vertical and a 9′ 4 1/8″ broad jump while finishing the 3-cone drill in 7.50 seconds and the shuttle in 4.69.

The defensive lineman also strapped on his pads and competed in the one-on-one sessions, showing off his skills for the evaluators in attendance.

And for this 2022 CFL Draft hopeful, who was ranked No. 7 on the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau Rankings, his commitment to the game extends both on and off the field.

“I think football stretches way beyond the gridiron and the film meetings,” said Knight. “I think football is a lifestyle. You can bring what you learn from football, what you learn from your coaches and apply them in any area of life.”