TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has updated the 2022 season schedule to accommodate the following date and time changes.

PRESEASON

Game No. 4 (formerly No. 5) – BC at Calgary on May 28: no time change

Game No. 5 (formerly No. 4) – Montreal at Hamilton on May 28: kickoff updated to 7 p.m. ET

Game No. 6 – Ottawa at Montreal on June 3: kickoff updated to 7 p.m. ET

REGULAR SEASON

Game No. 31 (formerly No. 32) – Touchdown Atlantic: Saskatchewan and Toronto from Wolfville, N.S., on July 16: kickoff updated to 3 p.m. AT / 2 p.m. ET

Game No. 32 (formerly No. 31) – Ottawa at Hamilton on July 16: kickoff updated to 5 p.m. ET

Game No. 48 – Saskatchewan at Edmonton scheduled for August 14: date and time updated to August 13 at 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET

The updated 2022 CFL schedule can be found here.