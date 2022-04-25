Waterloo’s Tyrell Ford not done battling yet

TORONTO — There’s nowhere that Tyrell Ford would rather be than out on an island.

Tropical vacations are nice, but Ford, a cornerback out of Waterloo University, seeks out his island on the football field.

“The biggest reason I love football is I love to compete. Especially as a corner I love the one on one, where it’s just you against another person,” he told CFL.ca at the CFL Combine presented by New Era.

“I love being in that situation and being able to stop that person from catching the ball and proving that I was better in the matchup.”

Through four years at Waterloo, Ford showed off that competitive nature and in that time, the five-foot-10, 188-pound Niagara Falls, Ont. native showed that he’s more than capable of winning those battles. He had an interception, two pass breakups and 12.5 tackles through five games in 2021, with coaches scheming away from him through much of last year’s shortened U SPORTS season.

Ford posted a Combine-best 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the Combine last month, after a strong showing at the University of Buffalo’s pro day. When he hears his name called on May 3 at the CFL Draft, he’ll be more than ready to continue to stoke that competitive fire.

“I’m a competitor and I just want to go out there and play my game,” he said.