Argos sign RB Javon Leake

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American RB Javon Leake.

Leake, 23, spent time with the Detroit Lions in 2021 after playing one game for the Washington Commanders in 2020.

The six-foot, 206-pound running back was signed as an undrafted free agent in April of 2020 by the New York Giants after three years at the University of Maryland where he ran for 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns while returning kicks for 1,445 yards and three touchdowns in 30 career games for the Terps. The North Carolina native was First-Team All-Big Ten in 2019 and was named Big Ten return specialist of the year that same season.