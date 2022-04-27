Montreal Alouettes unveil new helmet

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes unveiled their new helmet on Wednesday.

The team stated that the new helmets were adjustment to what was created in February 2019, as the team launched its new identity. On these new buckets, the Alouettes logo will be more noticeable for viewers, as it will be placed on each side of the helmet.

Khari Jones’ team will wear this helmet for the first time on Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. ET, in Hamilton, against the Tiger-Cats. Alouettes fans will see this new piece of equipment for the first time at home when Montreal hosts the Ottawa’s REDBLACKS on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET, at the Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium.