Riders sign American DB Jermaine Kelly

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Jermaine Kelly, the team announced on Thursday.

Kelly (6’1-204) was selected by the Houston Texans in the seventh round, 222nd overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. In December of 2019, he was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice roster, staying with the Club until the summer of 2020. He attended training camp with the BC Lions in 2021.

The California native spent three collegiate seasons at San Jose State (2015-17), playing in 25 games. Over that time, he registered 79 total tackles, 18 pass knockdowns, two fumble recoveries plus an interception returned 68 yards for a touchdown. As a senior, Kelly led the team and was third in the Mountain West Conference with 12 pass break-ups. Prior to his transfer to San Jose State in 2015, he spent two seasons at the University of Washington.