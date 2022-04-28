Ticats sign American DB Lawrence Woods III

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Lawrence Woods III, the team announced on Thursday.

Woods, 24, most recently spent training camp with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints in 2021. The 5-9, 180-pound native of St. Louis, Missouri played 25 games over three seasons at Truman State University (2016-19), registering 79 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and five interceptions.

Woods also factored into the return game, tallying 17 kickoff returns for 869 yards and five kick return touchdowns.