Bombers sign American OL Bardwell, American RB/RET Simpson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Dennis Bardwell and American running back/returner Shane Simpson, the team announced on Friday.

Bardwell (6-6, 305, Houston, March 5, 1999 in Huffman, TX) played four seasons at Houston, appearing in his first game in 2017 as a true freshman. He finished his collegiate career starting six games in 2020 at right tackle, and in total played 23 collegiate games, primarily as a tackle.

Simpson (5-11, 200, Virginia, June 13, 1997 in Easton, PA) played his senior season at Virginia after spending his first four collegiate years at Towson. At Towson, Simpson recorded 1,925 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 35 games. He registered 5,088 career all-purpose yards there, including 2,080 on kickoff returns, adding two more touchdowns. In his senior season at Virginia, Simpson had 600 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.