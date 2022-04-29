Canadian receiver John Metchie III goes in 2nd round of NFL Draft
Brampton, Ont. native and Alabama receiver John Metchie III was taken 44th overall in the NFL Draft on Friday night by the Houston Texans.
With the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select John Metchie!
📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/sVwMG9JOli
— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022
Metchie is the top-ranked player in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s spring rankings.
In his final season in Tuscaloosa, Metchie recorded a team-high 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.
His 96 receptions were the third-most in Crimson Tide single-season history, lifting Metchie to the storied program’s 13th 1,000-receiving yard season. Metchie finished his collegiate career with 155 catches, 2,081 receiving yards and 14 majors.
In 2020, Metchie won the CFP National Championship. He’s a two-time winner (2021, 2022) of the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in the NCAA. He is the award’s second back-to-back winner.
Metchie could still hear his name called on Tuesday, May 3 at the CFL Draft. Teams often use a late-round pick on an exceptional Canadian talent even though they are taking their first steps at building an NFL career.