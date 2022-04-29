Nine participants selected for Women in Football Program presented by KPMG

TORONTO — The CFL and KPMG LLP (KPMG) are proud to welcome the first cohort of participants to the Women in Football Program. Each of the CFL’s nine member clubs will welcome one woman to join their football operations or business administration departments for a four-week development opportunity coinciding with the start of training camp on May 15.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to these talented women,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “I know our teams will create a meaningful and immersive educational experience for our participants. Wherever their careers take them, we hope they reflect on this program with a clear sense of positivity and purpose.”

In addition to the program’s football-centric elements, KPMG will offer participants on-going support and mentorship focused on skill-development in business-focused settings.

“Congratulations to the inaugural class of the Women in Football program,” comments Regional Managing Partner, Ruth Todd of KPMG. “Mentorship and providing opportunities to women is a key component of our firm’s professional development strategy, and we look forward to working alongside the CFL to support the participants as they explore future careers in sports and business.”

Jessica Szabo, Account Director, Global Partnerships, and Co-Chair of the league office’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Committee, sees the program as an important stepping stone – not only for its participants and their professional development, but also the CFL.

“We look forward to tracking the progress of the first cohort and learning from the teams’ and participants’ experiences. We’ll continue to work closely with KPMG to explore new ways to deepen the program’s impact to reach and empower more women as we grow the game across the country.”

WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY KPMG – 2022 COHORT

(Team: Name | Hometown | Area of focus)

• Montreal Alouettes: Andréanne Dupont-Parent | Montreal | Football Operations

• Ottawa REDBLACKS: Meagan Ferguson | Stratford, P.E.I. | Coaching

• Toronto Argonauts: Deidre Donaldson | Brampton, Ont. | Football Operations

• Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Paige Ottaviano | Port Colborne, Ont. | Football Operations

• Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Taylor MacIntyre | Cambridge, Ont. | Coaching

• Saskatchewan Roughriders: Amanda Ruller | Regina | Coaching

• Calgary Stampeders: Tara McNeil | Calgary | Strength and Conditioning

• Edmonton Elks: Elisha Torraville | Calgary | Football Operations

• BC Lions: Olyvia Hoban | Calgary | Equipment Management