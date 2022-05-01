Bombers add QB Chase Litton, OLs Pat Allen, Tomoya Machino

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made a trio of signings, highlighted by the addition of American quarterback Chase Litton.

Litton (six-foot-five, 230 pounds, Marshall, October 5, 1995 in Winter Park, FL) signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He then signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars in September 2019. He went on to spend time in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons and the Tampa Bay Vipers organizations in 2019 and most recently signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021.

During his freshman year at Marshall, Litton played in 11 games and threw for 2,605 yards and 23 touchdowns, a Marshall freshman record. As a junior in 2017, Litton started all 13 of Marshall’s games, completing 266 of 443 passes for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Allen (six-foot-four, 290 pounds, Southeastern Louisiana; February 6, 1996 in Reisterstown, MD) joins the Blue Bombers after playing two seasons for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Allen appeared in 24 games for the Lions anchoring the offensive line during his time there.

Machino (six-foot-five, 298 pounds, Kyoto University, March 16, 1997 in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, Japan) returns to the team after spending the 2021 season on the practice roster. Machino was selected in the second round, 15th overall of the 2021 Canadian Football League Global Draft.

He played baseball in high school before taking up football at college – Kyoto University – and stood out at the Global Combine in Japan. He played for Japan at the World University Championships in Harbin, China in 2018.