CFL.ca to livestream CFL Global Draft on May 3

TORONTO — The 2022 CFL Global Draft is set to kick off on May 3 and CFL.ca will have exclusive coverage of the selection process.

Catch the entire CFL Global Draft live beginning at 12 p.m. ET on CFL.ca.

CFL.ca’s draft guru Marshall Ferguson will be joined by the CFL’s Head of Football Operations Greg Dick to break down every pick in all three rounds.

MORE CFL GLOBAL DRAFT COVERAGE

» View: 2022 CFL Global Draft Tracker

» Everything you need to know ahead of the CFL Draft, CFL Global Draft

» Stats: 2022 CFL Global Combine by the numbers

Fans can also follow the draft on the go with the official CFL.ca CFL Global Draft Tracker which will update every pick as it happens.

Following the CFL Global Draft, CFL.ca will have exclusive interviews and analysis about the League’s newest additions from all over the world along with insights from coaches, GMs and scouts.