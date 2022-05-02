Stamps sign American DL Terrell McClain

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed former National Football League defensive lineman Terrell McClain, the team announced on Monday.

The University of South Florida product has 92 games of NFL experience – including 34 starts – with Carolina, Houston, Dallas, Washington and the Raiders. McClain accumulated 119 tackles and 7.5 sacks in those 92 contests. He was Carolina’s third-round selection (65th overall) in the 2011 NFL draft.

In college, McClain played four seasons at South Florida, making 33 starts in 49 career games. He accumulated 89 tackles including 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup for the Bulls. McClain was named first-team all-Big East as a senior after starting all 13 games at defensive tackle.