Tyson Philpot ready to put the work in at the CFL level

TORONTO — Wherever Tyson Philpot lands in the CFL Draft on Tuesday, the talented receiver out of the University of Calgary is ready to get to work.

The five-foot-11, 189-pound Delta, BC native established himself as one of the top receivers in the country, capping his time with the Dinos with 41-catches for 746-yards and nine touchdowns through six games in the 2021 season. That earned Philpot a first-team All-Canadian selection.

“When I get drafted, that team can expect a playmaker,” Philpot told CFL.ca at the CFL Combine presented by New Era.

“They can also expect a hard worker, someone that’s going to work their tail off every off-season. Any moment that I get to ensure that I’m going to bring my best foot (forward) to every season. ”

Philpot is the sixth-ranked talent in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s spring edition. Wherever he lands in Tuesday’s draft, he’s intent on working his way into that team’s receiving corps and contributing. Similar to his twin brother Jalen, he loves competing and winning every battle that he can on the field.

“I think being able to line up against someone and show them that I’m a better athlete, I’m a superior guy,” he said of his favourite part of the game, citing his drive to be the best as a key in what’s gotten him this far in football.

Philpot has 77 catches for 1,574 yards and 14 touchdowns through 16 career games with the Dinos.