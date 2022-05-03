Bombers ink three Americans

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed three American players in defensive back Zach Hannibal and defensive ends L.B. Mack and Jordan Berner.

Hannibal (six-foot, 184 pounds, Louisiana Tech; born: March 26, 1998 in Monroe, La) joins the Blue Bombers after a six-year university career with the Bulldogs. He made an appearance in 56 games over that span, with 11 starts under his belt. Johnson made significant contributions in both the secondary and special teams throughout his collegiate career. In 2020, Hannibal was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention. The defensive back registered 69 total tackles, 6 passes defensed, and 1 fumble recovery as a member of the Bulldogs.

Mack III (six-foot-two, 230 pounds, Rhode Island; born: in Spring Valley, NY) comes to the Blue Bombers after a stellar college career with the Rhode Island Rams. The defensive end was named to the 2021 CAA Football All-Conference Second Team and will be remembered in Rams history as he finished his career second in program history in tackles for loss (39.0) and fourth in sacks (21.0).

Berner (six-foot-five, 255 pounds, Southern Illinois; born: October 3, 1997 in Chester, Ill) arrives in Winnipeg after a five-year college career. Berner was an instant contributor by starting all 11 games during his freshman year. The defensive end made a living disrupting plays in the back field by finishing seventh in school history with 17.5 career sacks. Berner finished his college career strong by starting all 13 games and ended his Southern Illinois tenure with an impressive 144 tackles.