Elks release WR Bryant, LB Robinson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released Martavis Bryant (WR) and Tyrell Robinson (LB), the club announced Tuesday.

Bryant signed with the Elks in February of this year. The former NFL receiver’s rights were owned by the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, where he spent the season on the club’s suspended list after not reporting to training camp.

Robinson also signed with Edmonton in February, after spending time with San Diego Strike Force of the IFL.

Both players leave the Elks without any game action.