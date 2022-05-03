First Round Twins: Philpots get selected fifth, ninth overall

TORONTO — The Philpot twins have found new homes as both were selected in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft.

Jalen was selected by the Calgary Stampeders with the fifth overall pick while Tyson was taken by the Montreal Alouettes with the ninth overall pick.

Tyson Philpot becomes the first receiver the Alouettes have drafted in the first round since Eric Deslauriers went 7th overall in 2006. Jalen Philpot is the highest draft pick Calgary has spent on a receiver since drafting Anthony Parker 3rd overall in 2011.

Jalen played 22 games over three seasons (2018-19, 2021) at the University of Calgary. He recorded 113 receptions for 1,889 yards and 10 touchdowns during his Dinos career. Jalen was a Canada West all-star in 2019 and 2021 in addition to a twice being named a first-team all-Canadian. Jalen was part of a Vanier Cup-winning team in 2019 and suited up in the College Gridiron Showcase following his senior season.

Jalen attended Seaquam Secondary School in Delta. He was high-school and college teammates with his twin brother, Tyson, and both siblings set Dinos records with 107-yard receptions during their time with U of C. Their father, Cory, played eight years in the CFL between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions and won a Grey Cup championship with BC in 1994.

Tyson hauled in 77 catches to go along with 1,574 yards and 14 touchdowns in the three seasons he spent with the Dinos.

In 2021, Tyson, who measured in at just over five-foot-11 and 189 pounds at the CFL Combine in March, caught 41 passes for 746 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. That season also saw Tyson rush 10 times for 103 yards.