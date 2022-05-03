Global Draft: Alouettes take Syracuse’s Kingsley Jonathan No. 1

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes opened the 2022 CFL Global Draft by selecting Syracuse defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan with the first overall pick.

The six-foot-four, 260-pounder was born in Nigeria and recorded 101 tackles (60 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, had three forced fumbles and recovered two through 56 career games at Syracuse.

Jonathan appeared in all 12 games as a senior and started one. He had 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

The Als may have to wait for the 24-year-old. He signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills after the NFL Draft this past weekend.

