REDBLACKS look local with OL Zack Pelehos

TORONTO — Zack Pelehos is the newest member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The team took the towering offensive lineman out of the University of Ottawa with the second overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft on Tuesday night.

The six-foot-six, 296-pound lineman was a 2021 OUA first-team selection and will add some talented young depth to a REDBLACKS team that has reshaped its roster in free agency this year under new GM Shawn Burke.

A player with the size to play tackle, the TSN panel figured that Pelehos could begin his CFL career at the guard position and possibly work his way out to the end of the line in time.

Pelehos played in all 370 of the Gee-Gees offensive plays in 2021 and was named the team’s MVP. He made his way to the CFL Draft via the Ontario Regional Combine.

As a freshman in 2018, Pelehos was an OUA second-team all-star, a member of the OUA all-rookie team and the team’s o-lineman of the year.