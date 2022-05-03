REDBLACKS take LB Jesse Luketa w/ territorial pick

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS used their territorial pick in the CFL Draft to choose Penn State linebacker and Ottawa native Jesse Luketa.

Luketa was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend. The REDBLACKS will wait to see where Luketa’s pro path takes him. Should the CFL become an option for him in the future, his hometown REDBLACKS would hold his rights.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE

» Orange Crush: Als take Tyrell Richards first overall

» REDBLACKS look local with OL Zack Pelehos

» Elks select QB Tre Ford eighth overall

Luketa made 143 tackles (81 solo and 62 assisted), had seven tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown in his collegiate career. In his final season, he tallied 53 tackles (30 solo and 23 assisted), four tackles for a loss and an interception.

His nine tackles in Penn State’s victory in the Outback Bowl earned him invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

The Edmonton Elks had a territorial pick in this year’s CFL Draft as well and used it to take Red Deer Alta. product and University of Calgary Dinos DL Jacob Plamondon.