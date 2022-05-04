Bombers sign trio of players including ’21 Draft pick Patrice Rene

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American wide receiver Keyion Dixon, the team announced on Wednesday.

Dixon (6-3, 185, Eastern Kentucky; February 10, 1998 in Glastonbury, CT) comes to the Blue Bombers after a four-year career with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

In 2020, Dixon entered the season chosen as a pre-season All-Ohio Valley Conference by Phil Steele and started all nine games during the Covid-19 shortened season. He led his team in catches and yards in 2019 and 2020 while finding the end zone seven times in that two-year span. Along with catching the ball, Dixon was used as the Colonels primary kick-returner in 2018.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers also announced that they have signed American defensive end Inoke Moala and 2021 CFL Draft pick, defensive back Patrice Rene.

Moala (6-4, 250, Indiana State; born: March 23, 1987 in Mishawaka, IND) joins the Blue Bombers after an impressive college career with the Indiana State Sycamores. Moala became an immediate contributor by adding value to special teams during his freshman year before seeing action on the defensive side of the ball. During his time at Indiana State, Moala recorded 122 total tackles, 15 sacks, and a team-high 8 passes defended. The defensive end was named to the 2021 MVFC First Team All-Conference Selection.

Rene (6-2, 208, Rutgers, November 19, 1997, in Ottawa, ON) was originally selected 21stoverall by Winnipeg in the 2021 CFL Draft. Rene spent his senior season of 2021 at Rutgers, after the first five collegiate years of his career at North Carolina. In 2021, he played in five games at Rutgers, with two starts at corner, recording eight tackles. Rene played in 10 of the Tar Heels’ games in 2020 — including the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M — totalling 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Across 45 career games with North Carolina, Rene posted 104 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, 14 pass defences, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.