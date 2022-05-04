Riders sign American OL Noah Johnson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Noah Johnson, the team announced on Wednesday.

Johnson (6’1-293) spent three collegiate seasons at Kansas State (2018-21) playing in 26 games with 23 starts at centre. As a senior, the Missouri native allowed only two sacks and his efforts helped Kansas State tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush in 2021 ranked sixth in school history. In the 2020 season, Johnson helped the K-State offensive line tie for first in the Big 12 with only 14 sacks allowed. That season the Wildcats led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the nation in red zone offence (93.9%). Johnson received an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention as a senior and All-Big 12 Second Team Honours as a junior.

The 24-year-old spent his first two seasons of eligibility (2016-17) at Butler Community College, earning 2017 KJCCC First Team All-Conference honours. In his freshman season, he played every single offensive snap for the Grizzlies earning an All-Conference Honourable Mention.