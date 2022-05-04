Stamps sign American RB Peyton Logan

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Peyton Logan.

In college at Tennessee-Martin, Logan earned first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference honours in 2021 and second-team recognition in 2019. In 52 career games including 29 starts for the Skyhawks, he accumulated 2,513 career rushing yards including 1,143 on 156 carries (an average of 7.2 yards per carry) in 2021. He had 12 career rushing touchdowns as well as 86 catches for 727 yards and four scores.

The Memphis, TN native also saw action on special teams, returning 42 kickoffs for 1,067 yards and two touchdowns.

Logan will be on the field at McMahon Stadium next Wednesday when the Stamps’ rookie camp gets underway.