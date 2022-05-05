Elks set to Stand With Ukraine on June 3

EDMONTON — When the Edmonton Elks take the field on Friday, June 3 for their pre-season game against the Calgary Stampeders, they’ll be supporting a cause that hits close to home for so many Edmontonians.

The Elks are proud to announce that June 3rd (7 p.m. MDT) will be Stand With Ukraine night at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. All single game pre-season tickets are now on sale for $15, with net proceeds going to the Canada Ukraine Foundation. Funds will directly support Ukrainians resettling here in Alberta.

“As a community-owned team, we have a responsibility to give hope, inspiration, and provide action to Edmontonians on important issues. Supporting the people of Ukraine is a cause that resonates throughout our community, given our city’s deep ties with the Ukrainian people,” said Elks President and CEO Victor Cui.

“Our club has a unique opportunity to do something large scale, bringing together more than 50,000 people for a shared moment of solidarity with Ukraine.”

With a large population of people with Ukrainian descent, the ongoing war in Ukraine has strongly impacted Edmonton and the rest of Alberta.

“Alberta is home to more than 345,000 people of Ukrainian descent. Ukrainian Albertans have contributed so much to our province’s communities, culture and economy. As the Minister of Culture also responsible for sport, it is inspiring to see the crossover between sport, culture and support for the people of Ukraine,” said Minister of Culture and Status of Women Ron Orr.

“Thank you to the Edmonton Elks for their continued dedication to social responsibility and community, and for supporting a cause that holds a special place in the hearts of many Albertans.”

While the Elks will be wearing their familiar Green and Gold on the field, the event will have a distinctly blue and gold feel around the stadium, with a showcase of Ukrainain culture. Some of the highlights include:

Ukrainian national anthem to be performed by the Viter Ukrainian Folk Choir.

Performance by more than 200 Ukrainian bilingual program students from Edmonton and area.

Edmonton’s Ukrainian Shumka Dancers perform their Classic Hopak at halftime.

Thanks to the Club’s partners, including the City of Edmonton who has waived their ticketing fees for the game, as much money as possible will be going to the cause.

“I am so pleased to see such an important, community driven initiative that will change the lives of so many people underway in our city,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “Edmontonians are caring and compassionate people and it makes me proud to see all of the ways the Elks are supporting the people of Ukraine.”

As part of the Club’s efforts to ensure the game helps as many Ukrainians as possible, Elks Board of Directors Chair Ian Murray and former Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach will co-chair a working group with six to eight members, including former Deputy Premier Thomas Lukaszuk. The working group’s goal will be to raise awareness for the event and garner support within the community for the cause.

“Our Stand With Ukraine game has the potential to leave a tremendous impact on Ukrainians resettling here in Alberta. I’m excited to be working with the former Premier and Deputy Premier, who have both devoted so much of their time to the cause, as we help rally the community behind this worthwhile cause,” said Murray.

In addition to Monday’s Stand With Ukraine announcement, the Elks also revealed that all single game regular season tickets are now on sale.

Tickets for Edmonton’s nine regular season home contests are available via Ticketmaster.