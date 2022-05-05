OneRepublic to lead pre-game festivities for Lions’ home opener

VANCOUVER — Global pop sensation and Grammy nominated OneRepublic will lead the pre-game festivities at BC Place when the Lions kick off their 68th regular season on Saturday, June 11.

The 30-minute pre-game concert will begin at 6:30 pm before the Lions battle the Edmonton Elks in their season kickoff game, making for a special evening in downtown Vancouver to celebrate the beginning of another season.

As Lions owner Amar Doman undertakes his mission to make Lions home games an event all fans across this great province won’t soon forget, the 2022 home opener will present a great night of entertainment as we return to welcoming spectators for a new, exciting era of BC Lions football.

OneRepublic previously served as the halftime entertainment for the 104th Grey Cup in Toronto in 2016 and more recently performed halftime for the NFL Week 1 opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears in September 2021, the first game at SoFi Stadium with fan attendance.

Details will also soon be announced for an opening day street party on Robson St. prior to the pre-game concert.

The June 11 clash will be televised nationally in Canada on TSN and in the United States and United Kingdom on various platforms. Locally, the contest can be heard on AM730 and across the Lions Radio Network.