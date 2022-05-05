Quote Board: Chatting with the Top-3 CFL Draft picks

TORONTO — After an eventful and surprising start to the 2022 CFL Draft, the top-three players chosen: Tyrell Richards, Zack Pelehos and Nathan Cherry, joined reporters from across the country for a conference call.

Richards, the linebacker out of Syracuse, saw the Montreal Alouettes trade up to first overall to take him. Both Pelehos, an offensive lineman from the University of Ottawa and Cherry, a defensive lineman from the University of Saskatchewan, admitted they were surprised to hear their names called as early as they did, but are grateful for the opportunities in front of them.

With rookie camps opening next week, Tuesday was a good chance for them to savour the moment of being drafted before diving into the next chapter of their careers.

Standout quotes from the top-three CFL Draft picks

“Honestly (I was) surprised. I was in the middle of eating some chicken wings, so I had to quickly kind of clean up and get everyone to quiet down and take the phone call. Then it was just excitement from there. I’m still honestly buzzing from the whole experience and I’m just excited and ready to go play some football.”

— Third overall pick Nathan Cherry on his reaction to being taken early in the draft by the BC Lions.

“The work you put in the off-season. No one’s there seeing it. No one’s there watching it. But it’s the everyday, putting in work with the weights, with the running, with the sprinting, the off-season film. It’s the moments that no one’s watching that make how good of a player you turn into. I think the (last) two years, missing (the season) with COVID in 2020, just working out and developing myself into a better football player, that had the biggest impact for me.”

— Cherry on how he made the leap as a player in 2021 with the Saskatchewan Huskies.

“I think most definitely (there’s pressure). I’ve kind of been…not expecting the pressure but I feel like I know how to deal with myself in these situations and just keeping my head on straight and not being worried about what anyone has to say. Just making sure I’m as ready as possible so I can go out there and perform well. That’s all there is to it.”

— Tyrell Richards on the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 pick.

“The preference right now is definitely linebacker, just because as an linebacker you have to understand what’s going on everywhere. That will help me be able to play multiple positions within the defence, so linebacker right now. I just want to go in and kind of prove myself through camp and try to show the type of player I can be on the field through studying film, studying my playbook. Hopefully I can get out there and be a dominant force.”

— Richards on where he’d like to play in the Alouettes’ defence this year.

“Honestly, leading up to the Combine, it was kind of rough. But after that day, I kind of started feeling like a football player again. All my preparation that went into that has increased and now that we’re heading into camp, they get the best me.”

— Richards on getting active as a football player after missing the 2021 season at Syracuse.

“I’m very pleased to be able to stay in the city of Ottawa to begin my professional career. I can’t wait to begin with the team to camp and see where it takes me. I know that I’m going to bring the physicality each day. I know they’re looking forward to that and I’m looking forward to beginning.”

— Zack Pelehos on going from the University of Ottawa to the Ottawa REDBLACKS at second overall.

“I met with the team recently and the interview went really well. Me and the team just seemed to click every time we talked. I wasn’t expecting to go second overall, that was honestly a little bit of a shock to myself. I didn’t receive any phone call or anything like that beforehand, it was kind of right afterwards, or during the pick. It came as a shock. I remember the whole crowd at my draft party kind of went crazy for it.”

— Pelehos on going second overall in the Draft.

“Speaking with them, I know I’m going to go inside, toward the interior offensive line. So more of a guard-center kind of type. From there I think coming into camp, I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can, work to take over one of those spots, potentially get (on the dressed) roster as the season goes on. Each day is going to be a grind for me.”

— Pelehos on his fit with the REDBLACKS.

“Right, now I’m on top of the world, I can’t lie. This is honestly probably the greatest achievement up until this point. The work really starts now.”

— Richards on his emotions on Tuesday night, taking in being the top pick.