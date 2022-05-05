Ticats sign American OL Korren Kirven

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive lineman Korren Kirven.

Kirven, 27, spent time in the National Football League on the practice roster of the Dallas Cowboys (2018), Carolina Panthers (2018), New York Jets (2017-2018), Cleveland Browns (2017) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) as well as in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks (2020).

The six-foot-five, 320-pound native of Lynchburg, VA played 21 games over his four seasons at the University of Alabama (2012-2016). Kirven was a member of Alabama’s College Football National Championship team in 2015.