Bombers add RB Greg McCrae, pair of receivers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American running back/returner Greg McCrae and American receivers Eli Stove and Tavaris Harrison.

McCrae (five-foot-10, 175 pounds, UCF; born: January 21, 1998 in Miami, FL) joins the Blue Bombers after a spectacular career at the University of Central Florida. There, McCrae left his mark in the team’s history books having earned himself the highest yards-per-carry with an average of 6.45. He ranks fourth in school history with 29 career rushing touchdowns and fourth with 2,620 rushing yards. In 2021, McCrae spent time with the Toronto Argonauts.

Stove (six-foot, 191 pounds, Auburn; born: June 21, 1998 in Niceville, FL) spent five seasons with the Auburn Tigers, becoming one of the best wideouts in school history. He recorded 136 catches which is fifth in team history and 1,194 yards.

In addition to receiving the ball, Stove also rushed for 543 yards on 54 carries. Stove earned himself 10 total touchdowns and was named to the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year watch list after suffering a season ending knee injury in 2018. Prior to signing with the Blue Bombers, Stove signed with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Harrison (six-foot-three, 190 pounds, FAU; born: June 4, 1995 in North Miami, FL) joins the Blue Bombers after a five-year college career at Florida Atlantic University. Over that time, Harrison appeared in a total of 50 games, caught 80 passes for 1,272 yards and 3 touchdowns.