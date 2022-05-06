Lions sign Global DL Brauns, National WR Dixon

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed Global DL Karlis Brauns and National WR Dallas Dixon.

Brauns- The six-foot-four, 270-pound native of Riga, Latvia was selected by the club in round one (third overall) in Tuesday’s Global Draft. Brauns recently turned heads at the College Gridiron Showcase in Texas and previously enjoyed an All-Star season with the ELF Wroclaw Panthers in Poland.

Brauns also played in Serbia and Germany before moving to North America in pursuit of his pro football dream.

Dixon joins the Lions following three years at Simon Fraser where he suited up in 23 contests while hauling in 17 receptions for 255 yards and two majors.

The native of Sherwood Park, Alta. was also named to the GNAC All-Academic Team for three consecutive seasons.

Brauns, Dixon and the rest of the Lions first-year players will be on the field in Kamloops for a three-day rookie camp beginning Wednesday, May 11.