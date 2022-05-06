Stamps sign Global picks Gomes, Devine-Scott

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed two players selected in Tuesday’s Canadian Football League global draft – linebacker Ryan Gomes from Brazil and defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott from Australia.

Gomes was Calgary’s second-round selection while Devine-Scott was chosen in the third round.

Gomes was born in North Carolina and raised in Brazil. He began playing football at the age of 18 for Galo of the Superliga Nacional de Futebol Americano in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte and also played collegiately at Mexico’s Universidad de las Americas Puebla.

Gomes signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Apr. 29, 2021, and was released a month later.

Devine-Scott played three seasons at Western New England, a Division III school in Springfield, Mass. In 24 career games at safety for the Golden Bears, he made 133 tackles including three tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and blocked one extra kick.

Devine-Scott was a two-time first-team all-Commonwealth Coast Conference player and won the CCC’s Senior Perseverance and Achievement Award winner in 2021.

Devine-Scott was a U-19 Gridiron Australia captain after making the switch from rugby.