CFL welcomes nine participants to Diversity in Football Program

TORONTO — The CFL and its member clubs are set to open their doors to nine participants as part of the Diversity in Football Program. Each team will welcome one additional individual representing a racialized group or an under-represented community, to the four-week development program coinciding with the start of training camps on May 15.

“As a league, we’re taking a step forward in uplifting voices and welcoming different perspectives to our workplaces,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Persons of colour, Indigenous peoples, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and individuals from other under-represented groups have a place in the CFL, and we’re thrilled to present this professional development opportunity.

“There’s more to be done in championing inclusivity and embracing diversity, but we’re excited for this program and the chance to better serve and support Canadians.”

The Diversity in Football Program will see participants join CFL teams’ football operations departments to gain first-hand experience in coaching or athletic therapy. They will work with team staff members throughout training camp and in at least one pre-season contest, to hone their skills and learn in a professional football setting.

“Diversity is Strength – on the field, in the workplace in our communities,” said Laurence Pontbriand, Manager, Football and Officiating Development, as well as, Co-Chair of the league office’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Committee.

“Football is our platform and through this program, we are moving forward in a more positive and more inclusive direction for the betterment of the game, the Canadian football community, and the country.”

DIVERSITY IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM – 2022 COHORT

(Team: Name | Hometown)

• Montreal: Saadia Ashraf | Pointe-Claire, Que.

• Ottawa: Nathan Taylor | Gatineau, Que.

• Toronto: Darrell Adams | Mississauga, Ont.

• Hamilton: Brian Simmons | Binbrook, Ont.

• Winnipeg: Josh Sacobie | Ottawa

• Saskatchewan: Dante Marsh | Lathrop, Calif.

• Calgary: Keon Raymond | Calgary

• Edmonton: Gladymir Charmant | Montreal

• BC: Starlene Sutherland | Winnipeg