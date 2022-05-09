Elks sign three; release American DL Lowery

EDMONTON — The Elks have added three more players to the active roster, as the club announced the signings of Fulani Freeman (DL), Devin Heckstall (WR), and Nate Brisson-Fast (DL) on Monday.

Freeman spent two seasons at West Chester University (2019-2021). He played in 16 games with the Golden Rams, recording 20 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one fumble return. Prior to his stint at West Chester, the Philadelphia, Penn. native played at Valley Forge Military Academy.

RELATED

» View: 2022 CFL Schedule

» New look Elks hope to turn things around in 2022

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» Landry: All eyes on the quarterbacks in Edmonton

Heckstall comes to Edmonton after playing with UVA Wise in 2021. In 11 games, the Baltimore native finished with 42 receptions for 751 yards and six touchdowns. Before joining the Cavaliers, Heckstall spent the 2018 season with Utah State University, ​ finishing with four receptions for 15 yards in 10 games.

Nate Brisson-Fast spent four seasons at Central Michigan (2015-18). Appearing in 46 games throughout his college career, Brisson-Fast racked up 82 total tackles, nine sacks, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles. In 2018, the Ferndale, Michigan native was named to All-Mid-American Conference Third Team defense as a lineman and earned the team’s Iron Chippewa Award.

In addition to the new signings, the Elks also announced the release of American ​ Damien Lowery (DL).