Als ink American RB Tavien Feaster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the organization has inked former NFL running back, and two-time National Champion, Tavien Feaster.

Feaster (six-foot, 221 pounds) won two national championships (2016 and 2018) with the Clemson University Tigers. In three seasons with the Tigers, the 24-year-old amassed 1,330 yards on 222 carries, scoring 15 majors in 38 games. He also caught 23 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. The native of Spartanburg, SC ranked second in Clemson history for yards per carry (5.99).

After transferring to the University of South Carolina for his final collegiate season, he recorded 672 yards on 124 runs, crossing the goal line five times with the Gamecocks. He added 87 yards on 17 receptions, and one touchdown.

He then went on to be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions. Last season, he played three games with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Tavien is a real tank that is without fear when he runs with the ball”, said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “His strength, combined to his speed add a lot of depth to our team.”