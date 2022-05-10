REDBLACKS sign their 2022 Draft class

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS on Tuesday announced the signings of seven rookies from this year’s CFL Draft and two players from the Global Draft.

Round 1, second overall: Zack Pelehos (OL) – University of Ottawa

Pelehos, 22, won’t have to stray far from his roots on his path to the CFL. The Gananoque, Ont. native starred for the Gee-Gees, earning First Team OUA All-Star honours, and being awarded Gee-Gees Team MVP in 2021.

Were his play not enough, Pelehos starred at the 2022 Regional Combine. The six-foot-six, 300-pound tackle finished first among offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (5.34), three-cone drill (7.92), short shuttle (4.69), vertical jump (29.50in), and broad jump (8’ 9 ¾“), as well as tying for first place in the bench press (16 reps).

Round 2, 11th overall: Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (OL) – Laval

“Cyrille is big, athletic, and can move,” said head coach Paul LaPolice. “He’s one of most physical guys in the draft, and I think a lot of teams had their eye on him.”

Hogan-Saindon, six-foot-five and 300 pounds, suited up for his first full season with Laval in 2021, earning a First Team RSEQ All-Star nod. At the CFL Draft Combine, the 24-year-old hit 26 reps of the 225lbs bench press: the most among offensive linemen.

Round 3, 22nd overall: Keaton Bruggeling (WR) – Carleton

Bruggeling, 23, starred for the Ravens through six games in 2021, racking up 17 receptions for 225 yards, and three touchdowns. At the draft combine, he ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, with a 37.5in vertical jump, 7.12 three-cone drill, and 4.33 shuttle.

Round 4, 31st overall: Daniel Valente (DB) – Western

Valente, 22, recorded 17 tackles in five games with the Mustangs, en route to a Vanier Cup victory in 2021.

Round 6, 49th overall: Subomi Oyesoro (LB) – Calgary

Oyesoro, 20, is a Calgary native, and recorded 33 tackles in 2021 playing for the Dinos.

Round 7, 58th overall: Connor Ross (TE/FB) – St. Francis Xavier

Ross, 23, of Coldbrook, Nova Scotia played a total of 30 games with the X-Men. The six-foot-one, 250-pounder hauled in 24 receptions for 207 yards.

Round 8, 67th overall: Luca Perrier (RB) – Laval

Perrier, 26, was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. He rushed for 284 yards on 29 attempts, scoring three touchdowns, in 2021 for the Rouge et Or.

The REDBLACKS also signed a pair of their Global Draft picks, in 11th overall selection, Edris Jean-Alphonse, a defensive back that played at Laval and 26th overall pick Gabriel Ballinas, a kicker out of Albany State.