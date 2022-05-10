Ticats re-sign American DB Ciante Evans

- News
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American defensive back Ciante Evans, the team announced on Tuesday.
Evans, 29, started 13 regular season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering 43 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and eight pass knockdowns. The five-foot-11, 195-pound native of Fort Worth, Texas also started two playoff games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering 11 tackles.
The University of Nebraska product has played 74 games over six seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders (2015-18), Montreal Alouettes (2019) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021) and was named a CFL All-Star (2017) and a West Division All-Star twice (2017, 18). He is yet to miss the playoffs in his six-year CFL career (2015-21), winning a Grey Cup in 2018 with the Stampeders.