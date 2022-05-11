Als name Mike Lionello receivers coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday the appointment of Mike Lionello as receivers coach.

Lionello was named the Alouettes offensive assistant in 2020.

In 2021, he was part of a coaching staff which allowed the Alouettes to finish atop many offensive categories in the CFL, including net offence (5,205 yards), rushing yards (2023), first downs (296) and time of possession (33:19).

He had previously worked with the Toronto Argonauts as their running backs coach in 2019. Under his tutelage, running back James Wilder Jr. finished with 464 rushing yards and 415 receiving yards, third among CFL running backs, despite playing only 13 games.

Prior to that, the Vancouver, BC native spent three seasons with the BC Lions. He first started as a quality control coach in 2016 and worked as a running backs coach the following two years. In 2017, the Lions finished second in the CFL with 19 rushing touchdowns. During that same year, running back Jeremiah Johnson amassed 913 rushing yards, good for fourth in CFL, and scored a CFL-high nine rushing majors.

The Victoria University alum was also on the Simon Fraser University coaching staff in Vancouver and was their director of football operations, running backs coach, recruiting coordinator and video coordinator.

“Mike has gained a lot of experience in recent years, and he deserves these new responsibilities”, says Alouettes head coach Khari Jones. “He knows our team and our culture very well, and we are convinced that he will succeed. Our players respect him and enjoy working with him.”