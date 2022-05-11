Elks sign their 2022 Draft class

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed all 10 players selected in the 2022 CFL draft, along with Global Draft pick Rafael Gaglianone and Supplemental Draft pick J-Min Pelley, the club announced Wednesday.

The club opened its rookie camp earlier this morning, with main camp opening (Sunday, May 15) at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.