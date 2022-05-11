Lions add six Americans ahead of Rookie Camp

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced the addition of six Americans to the training camp roster on Tuesday night: OL Kohl Levao, DB Howard Wilson, DB Josh Thornton, DL Romeo McKnight, DL Casey Williams and LB Dae’Lun Darien.

Levao (6’6, 350 lbs)- transferred from City College of San Francisco Hawaii for his final two years of college and made an immediate impact as a junior, starting 11 games at right tackle and three more at centre. Helped the Hawaii offence finish ninth overall nationally in passing yards. Although injuries limited him to just four starts over the next two seasons, Levao was named to both Polynesian Player of the Year and Rimington Trophy Watch Lists. Born in Pago Pago, American Samoa and raised in Aberdeen, Washington, Levao was a 2016 Graduate of Aberdeen High School.

Wilson (6’1, 185 lbs)- a fourth-round selection (126th overall) by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Wilson was kept out of action due to injuries in his first two seasons before also attending workouts with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

The Dallas native appeared in 29 games over four seasons with the University of Houston, racking up107 combined tackles, 24 pass knockdowns, nine interceptions and one returned for a touchdown. His five interceptions as a senior were good for second in The American Athletic Conference and 13th overall in the nation.

Thornton (5’11, 185 lbs)- last saw game action with the XFL DC Defenders in 2020 and previously had NFL practice roster stints in Carolina, Detroit, Baltimore and Houston.

Josh attended Southern Utah for two seasons (2015-16) and would suit up in 23 games while registering 70 combined tackles (43 solo, 27 assisted), 11 pass knockdowns and five interceptions.

McKnight (6’5, 260 lbs)- most recently attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Transferred from Illinois State to Charlotte for his senior season of 2020 and recorded 24 defensive tackles and a team-high five tackles for a loss to go along with 1.5 sacks and a team-best three quarterback hurries in six contests. Earned Conference USA honourable mention.

Williams (6’2, 250 lbs)- after redshirting at Temple in his native Philadelphia in 2017, Williams moved to Stony Brook College and suited up in 39 games with the Seawolves while recording 135 combined tackles (57 solo, 78 assisted), 17 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks.

Darien (6’4, 215 lbs)- suited up in 17 games at Penn State before transferring to Delaware for his final three seasons and racking up 44 total tackles, two pass knockdowns and an interception in 31 games. Also hauled in two receptions for 13 yards