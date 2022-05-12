Argos add OL Kofi Appiah, DB Caleb Holden

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American OL Kofi Appiah and American DB Caleb Holden.

Appiah, 23, played four seasons at Villanova University (2018-2021) and made 28 appearances with 26 starts for the Wildcats. The six-foot-six, 305-pound native of Maryland helped ‘Nova average almost 400 yards of offense per game in 2020 including 208 yards on the ground. Appiah was part of the conference’s Honour Roll in 2020.

RELATED

» Five Things to Know: Toronto Argonauts

» Steering the Boat: Argos eye top of East Division

» All Aboard: Argos sign 11 Draft picks

Holden, 23, played five seasons at Merrimack College (2017-2021) where over the course of 45 games, the five-foot-10, 180-pound DB made 106 tackles, one sack, nine interceptions, 43 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The New Jersey native was All-Conference Third Team in 2018 and spent rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.