Elks sign DB Bryce Cheek, release three

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed Bryce Cheek (DB – Akron) and released Temuchin Hodges (WR), Trayone Gray (RB) and David Perkins (DL).

Cheek spent four seasons at the University of Akron (2012-2015). The Ohio native played in 44 games at Akron, recording 100 total tackles, one interception, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Cheek was signed by the BC Lions back in 2018 but did not see any game action and he also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, attended training camp with the club. He also competes internationally for the United States in two-men bobsled, with his most recent result a seventh-place finish in the two-men at the Europe Cup in Winterberg in January.

Hodges, Gray and Perkins leave the Elks without any game action.

The club opened its rookie camp on Wednesday, with main camp opening (Sunday, May 15) at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.