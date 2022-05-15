Cutdown Tracker: A look at every roster move

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

In this first round of roster cuts, quarterback Isaac Harker and defensive back Jordan Hoover are two of the more recognizable names on the list.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: TBD

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: OL Ka’John Armstrong*, DL Alain Cimankinda, RB Justin Covington*, WR Charles Headen III*, LB Luke Holloway*, DB Jermaine Kelly*, WR Darvin Kidsy*, DB Lavonte Larry*, RB Shamar Moreland*

BC LIONS

Released: LB Dae’Lun Darien*, QB Isaac Harker*, K Nathan Hierlihy*, RB Wayne Moore, DL Elijah Qualls*

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: OL Obinna Nwankwo*, DL Shaiheem Charles-Brown, DB Vincent Calhoun*, DB Ky’el Hemby*, DB Jomon Dotson*, WR Will Corby, LB Bryan Wright*, DB Adonis Davis*, DL Trevon Young*

Added To Suspended List: WR Shane Wynn*,WR Seantavious Jones*, OL Randy Richards*, WR RJ Harris*

Retired: LB Corey Thompson*

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: TBD

The Bombers announced that the team had signed American defensive back Jamal Parker on Sunday.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Stampeders had a busy cutdown day, releasing five players, moving three to their retired list (RB Joel Braden, DL Jeremiah Valoaga* and RB Aca’Cedric Ware*) and placing two players (DL Misiona Aiolupotea** and WR Brendan Langley*) on their suspended list due to having travel issues.

The Stamps also announced the signings of Supplemental Draft pick, DL T.J. Rayam and American OL Baer Hunter.

Released: OL Zach Ingram*, WR Keenen Johnson*, DL Stacy Keely*, Nico Leonard**, DB K.J. Sails*, LS Zach Zynormirski

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: TBD

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: TBD

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: DB Jordan Hoover, DL Antonio Simmons*, WR Dionte Sykes*, DL Darius Royster*, DL Calvin Taylor*, LB Mar’quess Daniels*, WR Devin Heckstall*, WR Tremaine Ross*, OL Matt Womack*, DL Noah Jefferson*, DB Christopher Harris*, DB Saquan Hampton*, K Josh Gable*, QB Khalil Tate*, QB Keon Howard*, DB Christian Angulo*

Added to Active Roster: DB Nate Hamlin, K Scott Crough

The Edmonton Elks have signed announced on Sunday that the team has signed defensive back Stefan Claiborne and Reggie Walker.