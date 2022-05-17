Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Training Camp May 17, 2022

Elks release National WR Tevaun Smith

Photo: The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released National wide receiver Tevaun Smith.

Smith, who hails from Toronto, spent both of his CFL seasons with Edmonton after three seasons in the NFL, which featured stops in Indianapolis, Oakland, and Jacksonville from 2016 to 2018.

RELATED
» Cutdown Tracker: A look at every roster move
» Elks sign DT Esa Mrabure, release DL Stefan Charles, DB Bryce Cheek
» Elks sign their 2022 Draft class

 

The University of Iowa product enjoyed a stellar CFL rookie campaign in 2019, registering 632 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. In 13 games (10 starts) last season he recorded 324 receiving yards on 27 receptions.

Smith had a signed a one-year extension with the Elks on Jan. 20.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!