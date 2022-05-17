Riders sign Samuel Emilus; ink entire ’22 draft class

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Samuel Emilus.

Emilus (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) joins the Roughriders after attending rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals. He was selected by the Roughriders in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft.

Collegiately, he spent his senior season at Louisiana Tech University, playing eight games for the Bulldogs. The Montreal native recorded 17 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 66 yards.

Previous to that, Emilus spent three collegiate seasons (2018-2020) at the University of Massachusetts, playing in 22 games as a receiver and a returner. Over his career as a Minuteman, he earned 59 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns and returned six kicks for 114 yards while adding four punt returns for 57 yards. In 2020, he was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent First Team as a punt returner.

PREVIOUSLY SIGNED FROM 2022 DRAFT CLASS

• National offensive lineman Zack Fry (2nd round 16th overall)

• National offensive lineman Diego Alatorre Montoya (3rd round, 27th overall)

• National linebacker Tommy Bringi (4th round, 36th overall)

• National defensive back Tristan Fleury (5th round, 45th overall)

• National defensive back Jayden Dalke (6th round, 54th overall)

• National defensive back Zach Herzog (7th round, 63rd overall)

• National wide receiver Riley Boersma (8th round, 72nd overall)

With Emilus signed, the Riders now have their entire 2022 draft class under contract.